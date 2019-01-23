Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday as they take on Premier League opponents Chelsea.

The Owls advanced to the next round courtesy of an Atdhe Nuhiu winner against Luton Town, while the Blues saw off Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 win.

Steve Agnew and Maurizio Sarri.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 6pm on Sunday 27 January.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. Coverage should also be available via the club's iFollow service.

How can I follow Chelsea v Wednesday live?

You can get all the latest team news, match updates and post-match reaction on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Josh Onomah, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee are still absent for Wednesday, while Michael Hector is ineligible to face his parent club.

Chelsea are without Ruben Lortus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel ahead of the match.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Chelsea win at 1/4, a draw is 5/1 and an Owls win at 10/1.

What is Chelsea and Wednesday’s form?

Wednesday are unbeaten in two matches coming into the match, while Chelsea lost their most recent Premier League match to London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues also have the small matter of their Carabao Cup semi-final to play against Tottenham before this weekend’s match.