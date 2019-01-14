Chelsea draw gives Sheffield Wednesday extra incentive ahead of Luton Town replay

Owls defender Morgan Fox claims a fourth round tie with Premier League big boys Chelsea has added extra spice to their FA Cup replay against Luton Town tomorrow.

Wednesday were held to a goalless draw in the original tie with League One high-fliers Luton earlier this month.

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Morgan Fox

The prize for the winner of the replay is a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 26.

Fox, who has never played at Chelsea before in his career, said: "It is massive career. Everyone wants to play against the big teams and in England you don't get much bigger than Chelsea. They are definitely right up there. To go there and play them would be a great occasion."

The Hatters are without a manager following Nathan Jones decision to join Stoke City. Mick Harford is in caretaker charge of Luton, who currently occupy second position in the third-tier.

Fox said: "They're doing really well but they've just lost their manager, who I worked under at Charlton.

"I know that will be quite a big loss because he was brilliant with me when I was there.

Morgan Fox opens up on fan abuse

"Nathan [Jones] is very enthusiastic from the sideline and training every day. I don't know who they have brought in so I can't say that it isn't the same.

"I know that when I played with him, all the boys loved working under him.

"I'm sure that was the same at Luton so it would have disrupted their preparations. We will see how that affects them."

The Owls could be without the services of Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Joey Pelupessy through injury at Kenilworth Road. Westwood has been sent for a scan on a toe injury, Hutchinson suffered a knock in Saturday's defeat to Hull City and Pelupessy is nursing an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Almen Abdi and Joost van Aken featured in the Under-23s 3-2 home loss to Bolton Wanderers today. Jack Stobbs and Conor Grant registered.