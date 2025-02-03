Decision made on reported Sheffield Wednesday defensive target - report

Sheffield Wednesday won’t be signing Aaron Anselmino from Chelsea - but neither will anybody else.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anselmino is an exciting young talent that caught the eye at Boca Juniors in his native Argentina, so much so that the Blues stumped up a fee of around £16m to bring him on board before loaning him back to his previous club on a 12-month loan. That loan, however, was cut short in January amid talk that he might be set to join another club for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday were one of the clubs whose name was linked to the 19-year-old, as well as Marseille in France at one stage and Scottish giants Rangers - however it became apparent on transfer deadline day that only one of him and Axel Disasi would be allowed to leave, with the latter now set to join Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has now reported that Anselmino will not be going anywhere this month as he remains with Chelsea to continue his development, saying, “Aaron Anselmino stays at Chelsea and doesn’t leave the club on loan, confirmed.”

It extends the list of names that the Owls were linked with that will now not be playing at Hillsborough for the 2024/25 campaign, and with minutes left before the window slams shut it is likely that there will be no more additions through the door at S6.