Charlton Athletic boss praises Sheffield Wednesday fans - 'Especially with what they're going through'
Wednesdayites have unsurprisingly sold out their away day allocation down in London as Championship football returns this weekend, and they’ll be hoping for another day to remember in what has been a very difficult few months for the club.
Unlike their last game, players have been paid this time around, however HMRC haven’t - which has fueled talk of a potential winding-up order that could throw more doubt around the future of their beloved football club. Jones, who has faced Wednesday a number of times as a manager, sympathises with their plight, and is expecting some noise from them this coming weekend.
Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their Charlton allocation
All Wednesday Podcast
Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week.
“If it’s like any of our home games in the last nine or 10 months then of course it’s going to be a good atmosphere,” he said, speaking in a press conference ahead of the game.
"Sheffield Wednesday fans always travel well. They’re an excellent football club, with good fans that can create a wonderful atmosphere, especially with what they’re going through. But it's a day where we're at home and we're looking forward to being at home after two away fixtures, and we have to maximise that."
Wednesday take on the Addicks at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they look to pick up some more points on the road, but won’t have it easy against a side that has lost just one home game - against Leicester City - across all competitions so far this season.