Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, is believed to be a transfer target for Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who was having a fantastic season for the Owls prior to an injury setback last season, is out of contract in a few weeks’ time, but has been offered the chance to stay at Hillsborough.

As things stand, none of those offered deals have put pen to paper, with the futures of Famewo, Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson all still up in the air for now, and after they entered into the final months of their contracts they can now be approached by any other club – including those in the English pyramid.

The Star understands that the Addicks, who recently secured promotion back into the Championship, have earmarked the defender as a possible target for the season ahead, and the fact that he can be signed as a free agent means that there are bound to be other suitors out there as well.

Famewo is no stranger to Charlton having had two successful loan spells there between 2020 and 2022, and the fact that he worked with manager, Nathan Jones, at Luton Town could also have had a role to play in their interest.

It’d be a real blow for the Owls if they were to lose the defender given his performances, especially in his outings last season, and it would also leave them even shorter in defence ahead of what could be a very busy summer at S6. At the time of writing it seems likely that the club will also be hampered by transfer restrictions.

