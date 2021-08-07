Charlton Athletic 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Half-time as Owls worry for Callum Paterson after injury
Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 League One campaign officially gets underway this evening!
It’s a late kick off, so while most of the country is watching their teams return to action at 3pm, Wednesdayites will have to wait that little bit longer…
But after the last few weeks, it’s pretty safe to say that they’re happy to wait. Darren Moore has brought 12 new signings in, some young, some older, but all pretty exciting. And fans are starting to let those optimism levels creep back up again.
If the end of 2020/21 felt a bit inevitable after the points deduction, 2021/22 feels like a new beginning. A fresh start. And Moore is at the forefront of all of it.
Alex Miller and Joe Crann will be there at the Valley today as the Owls take on Charlton Athletic, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our blog to get all the gossip as and when it happens.
Up the Owls.
Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Debuts aplenty expected as Owls take on Charlton Athletic
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 18:28
- Darren Moore is expected to give some debuts out today
- Mide Shodipo and Josh Windass are the only known absentees
- Kick off is at 5.30pm
A decent half...
There was plenty of action, some pretty big challenges, and no shortage of battling, but nothing to show for it for either team just yet... Neither keeper has really been tested, but it was Charlton that came the closest to going ahead.
Brown has shown some good touches down the left and caused problems, Adeniran has also shown some good sparks, and Bannan has been pretty classy in parts.
Jaiyesimi looks a real problem down the right for the Addicks, and Wednesday need to keep him quiet. Big second 45 coming up.
HT ratings...
Peacock-Farrell - 6
Hunt - 6
Iorfa - 6
Hutchinson - 6
Palmer - 6
Green - 6
Adeniran - 7
Bannan - 7
Wing - 7
Brown - 7
Paterson - N/A
Kamberi - 6
Eight minutes added here...
Plenty of time left to play this half.
Hutch booked
Some good play from Charlton, and Hutchinson brings down Clare after he looked to have got past him. His first yellow of the season. It took 43 minutes.
Very stop start
There’s been lots of fouls, lots of stoppages. Not really much flow to the game at the moment.
Stockley not too far away from opening the scoring after getting onto a Morgan ball in... Think BPF had it covered though.
Charlton still pushing now, they’ve got a corner.
Wednesday under the cosh a bit here...
Charlton having a fair bit of the ball and spending plenty of time in the Wednesday half, but the Owls defence is standing firm and Peacock-Farrell hasn’t actually had anything to do yet.
Early sub
Paterson’s afternoon is over before it’s begun... Kamberi is coming on for his Wednesday debut, but there’s some real worry about his fellow striker. Pato is carried from the field on a stretcher.