Charlton Athletic 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Half-time as Owls worry for Callum Paterson after injury

Sheffield Wednesday are playing Charlton Athletic. (Tess Derry/PA Wire)

It’s a late kick off, so while most of the country is watching their teams return to action at 3pm, Wednesdayites will have to wait that little bit longer…

But after the last few weeks, it’s pretty safe to say that they’re happy to wait. Darren Moore has brought 12 new signings in, some young, some older, but all pretty exciting. And fans are starting to let those optimism levels creep back up again.

If the end of 2020/21 felt a bit inevitable after the points deduction, 2021/22 feels like a new beginning. A fresh start. And Moore is at the forefront of all of it.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Miller and Joe Crann will be there at the Valley today as the Owls take on Charlton Athletic, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our blog to get all the gossip as and when it happens.