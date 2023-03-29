News you can trust since 1887
“Character, spirit and the fightback..” Darren Moore picks the positives out of Sheffield Wednesday’s Cheltenham Town draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore suggested the fighting spirit shown in the last 20 minutes of a comeback draw at Cheltenham Town can be the springboard for a win that has eluded them now for four League One matches.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Mar 2023, 23:03 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 23:04 BST

Goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory rescued a point for the title-chasing Owls and Will Vaulks came within inches of stealing a win as the last kick of the game smashed back from the post.

What came before did little to alleviate concerns over Wednesday’s ability to hold the pace of the title battle, however, with Cheltenham able to bomb into a 2-0 lead thanks in part to a sluggish Owls effort and poor individual concentration.

“First of all, we wanted the right response from Sunday, which was unacceptable from our point of view in terms of the performance,” Moore said when posed with questions over the balance of the fixture.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Cheltenham Town and Sheffield Wednesday at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on March 29, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
“This performance was better. The first half was solid enough, but in the second half, we had two lapses of concentration and it cost us two goals.

“We managed to get a goal back into the game and from there, we were trying to force the equaliser and I just felt we'd have chances to go and win the game.”

The late comeback effort came in front of a packed-out away end – Vaulks’ last-gasp effort would have sent the stand into pandemonium.

Moore continued: “We had three chances through Dennis (Adeniran), Mallik (Wilks) and Vaulksy (Will Vaulks) to win it. Certainly from our chance, players were disappointed as they felt it was two points dropped.

“But certainly in the position we were in and the character, spirit and the fightback, it was certainly a point won.

“I said to the boys: 'If we don't win the game, the main thing is that we did not lose the game. The character we showed was excellent and we move onto Saturday.”

Wednesday go into that clash with Lincoln City a point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, with their games in hand having evaporated.

In-form Ipswich Town, four back on the Owls, have a game in hand, as do Barnsley a further three back.

