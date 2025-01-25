Changes, injury worry and perseverance - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for QPR

QPR are a side reborn since a dire start to the campaign - 16 unbeaten and four wins from four. It’s an example of what the Championship can throw up from time to time, but so would a Wednesday win to end the run. They’ve had some great days on the road already.

But how will Danny Röhl set up his side? Their last away clash delivered a positive performance against a title-chasing Leeds United side though the result ended up a little sore. With that in mind, we’ve plumped for a similar set-up and a not dissimilar line-up.

We rarely get this right, so be generous with your pinches of salt. Here’s the predicted line-up we’ve gone for at the old Loftus Road.

1 . GK - James Beadle Has shown some great form in large periods of this season and he's the number one. Near to no doubt he'll start.

2 . RB - Yan Valery Took a knock in the Bristol City game and with such a rapid turnaround, it might be a tight one. But he's vital to how Wednesday want to go about things and if he's fit, you'd imagine he jumps straight back in.

3 . CB - Di'Shon Bernard Another who has shown glimpses of his best form and that was the case on Wednesday evening - until his mistake. A key figure growing into 'leader' status at S6.