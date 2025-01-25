Changes, injury worry and perseverance - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for QPR

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 00:01 BST

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon hoping to jump back into a three point weekend - but it’ll be tough.

QPR are a side reborn since a dire start to the campaign - 16 unbeaten and four wins from four. It’s an example of what the Championship can throw up from time to time, but so would a Wednesday win to end the run. They’ve had some great days on the road already.

But how will Danny Röhl set up his side? Their last away clash delivered a positive performance against a title-chasing Leeds United side though the result ended up a little sore. With that in mind, we’ve plumped for a similar set-up and a not dissimilar line-up.

We rarely get this right, so be generous with your pinches of salt. Here’s the predicted line-up we’ve gone for at the old Loftus Road.

Has shown some great form in large periods of this season and he's the number one. Near to no doubt he'll start.

Took a knock in the Bristol City game and with such a rapid turnaround, it might be a tight one. But he's vital to how Wednesday want to go about things and if he's fit, you'd imagine he jumps straight back in.

Another who has shown glimpses of his best form and that was the case on Wednesday evening - until his mistake. A key figure growing into 'leader' status at S6.

Has given the Owls a bit of steel in his recent return to the fold. Yet to give a 90 minute performance but you'd think it will come. There are limited options back there, but regardless he deserves another hit.

