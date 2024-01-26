Changes galore and youngsters on show as Sheffield Wednesday's XI is revealed v Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday's XI v Coventry City in the FA Cup has been revealed - and there are some youngsters in there.
The Owls are aiming to make the fifth round of the competition by seeing off the Sky Blues at the third time of asking this season, and Danny Röhl has named a strong outfit that includes captain, Barry Bannan.
There are a number of young players in the squad as well, though, with Pierce Charles getting his debut, Bailey Cadamarteri leading the line, and then Jack Hall, Gui Siqueira and Sam Reed all making the bench.
Here's how the two teams line up:
