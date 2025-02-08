'Surely' 'Point to prove' - Changes expected in Sheffield Wednesday XI as Owls face West Brom - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Feb 2025

Sheffield Wednesday face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon in an early Championship kick off - but what XI will Danny Röhl go for?

The Owls boss admitted that there were ‘question marks’ over some players in his squad as they prepare to face the Baggies, and even without injuries there are certain decisions that he’ll have been mulling over after the 1-1 draw with Luton Town last weekend.

Should Stuart Armstrong get his full debut? Is it time for Michael Smith to be given a starting berth? What midfield options do they have if changes are required?

A win at the Hawthorns could see the Owls climb up as high as sixth place in the table if other results also happen to go their way, however Wednesday haven’t beaten West Brom away since 2007, and will know how difficult things will be against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Here’s how Wednesday could line up in the Midlands - though availability will certainly play a part in how things pan out:

There isn't a single minute of Wednesday's Championship campaign that Beadle has missed yet - and that won't be changing v West Brom.

1. James Beadle - GK

There isn't a single minute of Wednesday's Championship campaign that Beadle has missed yet - and that won't be changing v West Brom.

Photo Sales
Valery has been a consistent performer in recent weeks, and Röhl will like what he's seen. Right back is his position to lose now.

2. Yan Valery - RB

Valery has been a consistent performer in recent weeks, and Röhl will like what he's seen. Right back is his position to lose now.

Photo Sales
'Icky' has looked strong since coming back into the side after his injury, and deserves to keep his place.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

'Icky' has looked strong since coming back into the side after his injury, and deserves to keep his place.

Photo Sales
Di'Shon Bernard, olé olé. It's hard to see a Wednesday starting XI without him in it now as long as he's available.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

Di'Shon Bernard, olé olé. It's hard to see a Wednesday starting XI without him in it now as long as he's available.

Photo Sales
