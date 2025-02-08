The Owls boss admitted that there were ‘question marks’ over some players in his squad as they prepare to face the Baggies, and even without injuries there are certain decisions that he’ll have been mulling over after the 1-1 draw with Luton Town last weekend.
Should Stuart Armstrong get his full debut? Is it time for Michael Smith to be given a starting berth? What midfield options do they have if changes are required?
A win at the Hawthorns could see the Owls climb up as high as sixth place in the table if other results also happen to go their way, however Wednesday haven’t beaten West Brom away since 2007, and will know how difficult things will be against Tony Mowbray’s side.
Here’s how Wednesday could line up in the Midlands - though availability will certainly play a part in how things pan out: