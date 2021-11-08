Changes expected for Sheffield Wednesday as Darren Moore praises Bailey Peacock-Farrell comeback

Both sides are already through their group in the competition and will face-off in what will be the first-ever clash between the two sides.

And fresh off their FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, less than 48 hours on Owls boss Moore has a job on in juggling his injury-hit squad.

Three youngsters – Ciaran Brennan, Liam Waldock and Josh Render – may well feature in the matchday squad having been out on loan, but competition rules mean there are limitations on the number of changes a side can make.

“We’ve got to look at the substitutions we made at the weekend and take it all into consideration for Tuesday,” Moore said on Sunday.

“There’s been such a quick turnaround of games and Tuesday is no different.

“A lot of the players that have been on the subs bench will play, there will be players that were out there that have to turn around and go again on Tuesday.

“They’re all in the reckoning. We have to get them in, see what condition they’re all in and see how they’re doing.

“There won’t be much time on the grass because we need to keep it all in the legs for that cup game.”

One man who looks unlikely to feature is goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who will miss Saturday’s league clash with Gillingham due to an international call-up with Northern Ireland.

The Owls number one made a vital save in the second half of the Plymouth draw – which was in turn cleared off the line by Lewis Wing – to help earn a replay.

It looks likely back-up stopper Joe Wildsmith will take the gloves this evening to sharpen up ahead of the Gills clashing.

“I look at him today and he’s got his stature back,” Moore told The Star on Peacock-Farrell. “It’s in the way he’s holding himself and it’s great to see.

“It was a great save, really great reaction save and then we managed to clear it away. That was their major chance in the game really and he was there.