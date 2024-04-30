Sheffield Wednesday are on course to beat relegation with just one game remaining, but how do they compare to the dirtiest teams in the Championship when it comes to fouls? The Owls have been transformed by Danny Rohl since his arrival in October, and they now have a big shot at survival.

Wednesday only need a point from their last game to ensure they remain in the second tier, and that’s a situation many couldn’t have dreamed of earlier in the season following a disastrous start. As the Owls prepare for the biggest game of their season, we have rounded up the dirtiest teams in the second tier based on those who have committed the most fouls. Take a look below.