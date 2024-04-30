Championship's dirtiest teams: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leicester, Leeds United and rivals - gallery

A look at how Sheffield Wednesday compare to the dirtiest teams in the Championship this season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 30th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are on course to beat relegation with just one game remaining, but how do they compare to the dirtiest teams in the Championship when it comes to fouls? The Owls have been transformed by Danny Rohl since his arrival in October, and they now have a big shot at survival.

Wednesday only need a point from their last game to ensure they remain in the second tier, and that’s a situation many couldn’t have dreamed of earlier in the season following a disastrous start. As the Owls prepare for the biggest game of their season, we have rounded up the dirtiest teams in the second tier based on those who have committed the most fouls. Take a look below.

Fouls - 369

1. 24. West Brom

Fouls - 369

Photo Sales
Fouls - 427

2. 23. bristol City

Fouls - 427

Photo Sales
Fouls - 430

3. 22. Cardiff City

Fouls - 430

Photo Sales
Fouls - 437

4. 21. Southampton

Fouls - 437

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeicesterLeeds United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.