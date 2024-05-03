Sheffield Wednesday are approaching their biggest and final game of the season, taking on Sunderland away from home on Saturday. The Owls know a point will secure their Championship safety for another season, while results going their way elsewhere could mean they are safe even if they lose.

Danny Rohl’s men have been on fire of late, producing big result after big result in their survival bid, but how do they compare to the dirtiest teams in the Championship? Here we have put together a Championship table based on the average fouls committed per game. Take a look below as we go from the cleanest to the dirtiest teams.