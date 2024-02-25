Sheffield Wednesday were in action again at Hillsborough on Saturday as they continue their battle for Championship survival. The Owls need to eat up the gap between themselves and safety as the final months approach.

The home atmosphere at Hillsborough will be vitally important in the final run-in, with home advantage something the Owls need to lean on if they want to survive. But how does Hillsborough compare to the other Championship grounds? We already know it is one of the biggest venues at this level, but here we have ranked the 24 Championship grounds based on Google Reviews experience. Take a look below.