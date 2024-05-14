Sheffield Wednesday managed to successful dodge relegation, albeit they left it a little late, wrapping up Championship survival on the final day. The Owls pulled off a great escape with superb form in the final weeks of the season.

Danny Rohl’s team would have been good enough to finish in and around mid-table, but the disastrous start that preceded Rohl’s appointment made things much more difficult. Before attention turns to next season, we have taken a look back at the Championship stats to see which second tier teams had the best and worst expected goals, which rates the quality of the chances each team creates. Take a look below to see where Wednesday rank.