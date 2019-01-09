Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday to 'keep hold' of star | Leeds handed €4m blow | Aston Villa dealt new signing concerns | Updates on Nottingham Forest, Birmingham, Ipswich, QPR

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have been priced out of a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber at £10.8m, however are still pushing for a loan move. (Daily Mirror) It is believed the Bundesliga club are open to selling. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile, Whites target Ibai Gomez is nearing a switch to Athletic Bilbao after agreeing a deal at €4m with Alaves, less than his €10m release clause. (AS via Sports Witness)

Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Michael Vorm, however are exploring other options. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Middlesbrough are keen on bringing Brentford midfielder Romain Sawyers to Teesside, who had previously been linked with Aston Villa. (BT Sports)

Aston Villa opted to sign Kourtney Hause on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers instead of a permanent deal following concerns over his medical. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Steve Agnew has urged the club to "keep hold" of Adam Reach because "he’s one of the best players in the Championship." (Birmingham Live)

Bristol City are closing in on signing Blackburn loanee Kasey Palmer from Chelsea after the Premier League club were unhappy with his game time at Ewood Park. (Sky Sports News)

It almost identical circumstances, Chelsea have cut Lewis Baker's season-long loan deal short at Leeds and have opened talks with Reading after making just 11 Championship appearances for a possible 26 so far. (Football Insider)

Preston North End have launched an audacious loan swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart following the return of England international Nick Pope. (The Sun)

However, it is also claimed Burnley keeper Tom Heaton has been the subject of a loan offer from Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

West Bromwich Albion have witnessed an offer for wantaway Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden turned down while Aston Villa are also said to be interested. (Various)

Sheffield United are continuing to hold contract talks with several first-teamers, including Enda Stevens and Martin Cranie. (Yorkshire Post)

Birmingham City have taken E Cornella midfielder Miguel Fernandez on trial and is training the club’s U23s squad. (E Cornella official website – in Spain)

Queens Park Rangers are hoping to keep a hold of highly-rated defender Ebere Eze with London rivals Crystal Palace weighting up a move. (Daily Star)

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Colin Quaner on a loan deal until the end of the season, which does not include an option to buy. (Various)

Newly-appointed Reading boss Jose Gomes has decided to place midfielder David Meyler on the transfer list. (Reading Chronicle)