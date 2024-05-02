Championship squad values: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds United, Sunderland and rivals - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd May 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are on the brink of Championship safety as they prepare for their final game of the season. The Owls need just a point to secure safety, while a defeat and the right results elsewhere will also extend their stay in the second tier.

But how does the value of Wednesday’s squad compare to the other clubs in the Championship? It’s no secret that Wednesday are towards the lower end of the second tier, given they only secured promotion last season, but where do they rank in the squad value table? With that help of Transfermarkt, we take a look below.

Squad value in €: 211m

1. 1. Leicester City

Squad value in €: 211m

Squad value in €: 205.6m

2. 2. Leeds United

Squad value in €: 205.6m

Squad value in €: 189.9m

3. 3. Southampton

Squad value in €: 189.9m

Squad value in €: 104.9m

4. 4. Hull City

Squad value in €: 104.9m

