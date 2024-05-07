Championship squad values: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds United, Leicester City & rivals - gallery

A look at the Championship squad values to see how Sheffield Wednesday performed against expectations.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th May 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are safe and dry heading into the summer having secured Championship survival on the final day. The Owls put together a superb run of form heading into the final weeks, protecting their second tier status despite looking cut adrift early in the season.

Danny Rohl and his men turned things around in a major way in the second half of the campaign, but how did they perform against expectations? To get an idea, we have rounded up the squad values of all of this season’s 24 Championship sides with the help of Transfermarkt to see who had the strongest and weakest squads on paper.

1. Leicester City

Squad value in €: 211m

2. Leeds United

Squad value in €: 205.6m

3. Southampton

Squad value in €: 189.9m

4. Hull City

Squad value in €: 104.9m

