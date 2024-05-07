Sheffield Wednesday are safe and dry heading into the summer having secured Championship survival on the final day. The Owls put together a superb run of form heading into the final weeks, protecting their second tier status despite looking cut adrift early in the season.

Danny Rohl and his men turned things around in a major way in the second half of the campaign, but how did they perform against expectations? To get an idea, we have rounded up the squad values of all of this season’s 24 Championship sides with the help of Transfermarkt to see who had the strongest and weakest squads on paper.