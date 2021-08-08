Championship side lining up transfer swoop for long-serving Sheffield Wednesday man
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s longest-serving players is of interest to Championship Nottingham Forest, The Star understands.
Reports in national media claiming Chris Hughton is keen on bringing full-back Liam Palmer to the City Ground are true, with the Trees considering an effort to whisk him away in the current transfer window.
Palmer, a Scotland international, has played in both the Owls’ competitive matches this season, turning in solid performances at left-back as they recorded back-to-back clean sheets.
A lifelong Wednesdayite, he has been a Sheffield Wednesday player since he was seven years old and has played 302 times for the Owls, more than any current player.
It remains to be seen whether Forest table a firm bid for Palmer or what sort of number would test Wednesday’s resolve. Now aged 29, he has one year remaining on his contract.
Darren Moore has launched a huge rebuilding project at Hillsborough, with 11 players coming through the door after the departure of 13 senior men over the summer.
The return of right-back Jack Hunt on a free transfer has seen something of a reshuffle, with Palmer shifted over to the left, a position he has played in previously.
Together with Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, they appear to have built up an impressive understanding in the early stages of the season.
The loan signing of Everton youngster Lewis Gibson – who is predominantly a centre-half – was confirmed yesterday and speaking after Wednesday’s League One opener, a draw at Charlton Athletic, Moore refused to rule out the possibility of further transfer activity going forward.