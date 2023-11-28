Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been linked with interest from around Europe - with rumours of a potential return to the Championship having been addressed by the relevant media.

The Manchester City youth product made his international debut for Nigeria last month and is in good form in the Turkish top tier for Hatayspor, for whom he signed in the summer having rejected a contract offer from the Owls.

Dele-Bashiru has four goals and four assists for his new club, form that has been said to have attracted admiration from a handful of clubs around Europe - including in the Championship from Hull City.

A report from HullLive, however, maintains there is no immediate interest from the Tigers in Dele-Bashiru, who impressed against them in their pre-season tour to Turkey. Hull have Turkish ownership and are regularly linked with interest to players in the Turkish leagues. Reports in Europe suggest Dele-Bashiru is also of interest to Fenerbache and Italian giants Napoli.