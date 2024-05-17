Championship sackings leave Sheffield Wednesday boss in division’s top ten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship counterparts, Norwich City, have become the latest club to axe their manager.

David Wagner steered the Canaries into the play-offs this season, finishing six in the table, however on Thursday night they were hammered 4-0 by Leeds United to extend their current winless streak to five games.

Norwich, who were pegged back by the Owls in a dramatic 2-2 draw last month, were outclassed at Elland Road, and it was confirmed today that he has vacated his post at the helm of the club.

Their Sporting director, Ben Knapper, told the club’s official website, “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction.

“We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy… The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”

Incredibly it will leave Wednesday’s Danny Röhl as the 10th longest-serving manager in the division currently despite only being there since October, a statistic that shows the cut-throat nature of the modern game of football. The Owls boss will, however, be further down the running in that sense once the six new clubs in the division are taken into account.