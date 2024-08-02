Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday risk losing out on the signing of Ike Ugbo to a Championship rival as discussions over his transfer from Troyes reach a critical stage, The Star understands.

The Canada international has been the subject of talks over the last weeks and is set to leave the City Group-owned French club with just a week to go before the start of the Championship season. Ugbo scored seven vital goals after arriving at Hillsborough on loan in January and was a key figure as the Owls secured dramatic second tier survival.

The Star reported that Wednesday had an initial bid turned down for Ugbo earlier this month. Talks have continued and it is now believed that an outline fee has been agreed in principle as Danny Röhl's Owls look to secure what has been a key target throughout the summer. The fee required is believed to be somewhere in the region of £2.5m and The Star understands that personal terms between Ugbo and Wednesday are agreed.

Vitally however, negotiations around the payment structuring of the deal remain a major sticking point and without a resolution a deal is unlikely. With the fee outlined, The Star is told that as things stand Championship rivals Sunderland are closer to agreeing a deal to sign Ugbo as a marquee signing and though the 26-year-old is keen to return to S6, he would see the Stadium of Light as a project he could seek to lay roots in as he looks to secure a club before the season starts.

It means the next few days look set to be critical in the Owls’ pursuit of Ugbo, who has been training away from Troyes in pre-season. Wednesday are known to be looking to strengthen their firepower up top and though the likes of Jamal Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill have been signed along with the re-signing of Josh Windass, an injection of goals into the front line is being seen as a major priority.