The new Championship season will be here before too long and for the first time since 2019, both Sheffield clubs will be in the same division. Sheffield Wednesday managed to avoid relegation from the second tier last season, but Sheffield United fell through the Premier League trap door into the second tier.

As such, the Blades will be looking to dust themselves down after a difficult campaign, while the Owls will be striving to build and make progress. Either way, promotion may well be on the minds of both clubs as they plot their path through the upcoming campaign.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how the promotion odds look at this early stage of the summer. Check out how the bookies see it below. All odds from Sky Bet and correct at time of writing.