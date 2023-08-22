News you can trust since 1887
Championship net spend: Where Sheffield Wednesday rank compare to Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Sunderland - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer net spend compared to the rest of the Championship

By Ben McKenna, Georgia Goulding
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed a number of new faces to their squad following their promotion from League One last term.

It has not been an ideal start to life back in the Championship for the Owls with Darren Moore departing the club and being replaced by Xisco Muñoz. Wednesday sit bottom of the table without a win from their opening three games and remain the only side yet to pick up a point so far.

Juan Delgado, Reece James, Pol Valentin, Di’Shon Bernard, Ashley Fletcher, Anthony Musaba, Bambo Diaby, Davis Vasquez, Momo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama have all joined on loan or on permanent deals this summer while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jaden Brown, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan and Jack Hunt have departed.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked every club based on how much they’ve spent and brought in this transfer window.

Out: £5.3m / In: £0

24th — Millwall (–£5.3 million)

Out: £5.3m / In: £0

Out: £5.1m / In: £299,000

23rd — Stoke City (–£4.8 million)

Out: £5.1m / In: £299,000

Out: £4.1m / In: £0

22nd — Sunderland (–£4.1 million)

Out: £4.1m / In: £0

Out: £2.9m / In: £0

21st — Ipswich Town (–£2.9 million)

Out: £2.9m / In: £0

