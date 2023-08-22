Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed a number of new faces to their squad following their promotion from League One last term.

It has not been an ideal start to life back in the Championship for the Owls with Darren Moore departing the club and being replaced by Xisco Muñoz. Wednesday sit bottom of the table without a win from their opening three games and remain the only side yet to pick up a point so far.

Juan Delgado, Reece James, Pol Valentin, Di’Shon Bernard, Ashley Fletcher, Anthony Musaba, Bambo Diaby, Davis Vasquez, Momo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama have all joined on loan or on permanent deals this summer while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jaden Brown, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan and Jack Hunt have departed.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked every club based on how much they’ve spent and brought in this transfer window.

1 . 24th — Millwall (–£5.3 million) Out: £5.3m / In: £0 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd — Stoke City (–£4.8 million) Out: £5.1m / In: £299,000 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd — Sunderland (–£4.1 million) Out: £4.1m / In: £0 Photo Sales