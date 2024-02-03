Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a pretty solid January transfer window, completing four loan signings, including James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Kristian Pederson and Ian Poveda . The Owls will be hoping those signings are enough to get them out and keep them out of the Championship bottom three between now and the end of the season.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where the Owls rank.