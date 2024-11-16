Championship home attendance table: Sheffield Wednesday's superb support compared to Norwich, Derby & other rivals

By Georgia Goulding
Published 16th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT

How the Owls’ average attendance figures compare to the rest of the league so far.

With the international break now in play, Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait to see their team back in Championship action, with Cardiff City next in the calendar. The Owls will host the Bluebirds at Hillsborough following their defeat in the Steel City Derby last time out.

Wednesday’s loyal supporters will return to their home ground after international football draws to a close. They will look to bank their sixth win of the season to see them climb the table.

With the Championship on a brief pause, we’ve taken a look at how the attendance table looks at this point in the season. Using the latest figures provided by FootballWP, we’ve ranked each Championship club based on their average home attendance so far. Take a look below at where Sheffield Wednesday place compared to some of their closest rivals.

Average home attendance: 11,288

1. Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,288 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 11,524

2. Luton Town

Average home attendance: 11,524 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 14,721

3. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance: 14,721 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,257

4. Millwall

Average home attendance: 15,257 | Getty Images

