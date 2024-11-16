With the international break now in play, Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait to see their team back in Championship action, with Cardiff City next in the calendar. The Owls will host the Bluebirds at Hillsborough following their defeat in the Steel City Derby last time out.

Wednesday’s loyal supporters will return to their home ground after international football draws to a close. They will look to bank their sixth win of the season to see them climb the table.

With the Championship on a brief pause, we’ve taken a look at how the attendance table looks at this point in the season. Using the latest figures provided by FootballWP, we’ve ranked each Championship club based on their average home attendance so far. Take a look below at where Sheffield Wednesday place compared to some of their closest rivals.