Sheffield Wednesday were unable to climb out of the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 at home to Stoke City on Saturday. Liam Palmer gave the Owls a chance to win it with a goal just past the hour mark but Luke Cundle equalised for the visitors and spoils were eventually shared.

Wednesday were cast aside as guaranteed relegation fodder earlier in the season but a decent upturn in form through February gave them a fighting chance and despite winning just one of their last five, survival is still a possibility. Danny Rohl’s side have three games left to secure their safety.