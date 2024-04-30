Sheffield Wednesday are potentially just 90 minutes away from securing another season in the Championship. The Owls have hauled themselves out of danger with impressive form since the arrival of Danny Rohl, previously looking cut adrift at the bottom.

Rohl’s men now head into Saturday’s clash with Sunderland needing only a point to survive, and that is thanks to a huge win over West Brom last weekend, with Wednesday continuing their impressive form. Here we have rounded up the Championship form table based on the last six games. Take a look below to see how the Owls compare to their rivals.