Sheffield Wednesday have given themselves a shot at Championship survival, but how does their recent form compare to that of their relegation rivals? Danny Rohl has turned things around in the second half of the season, and Wednesday are now just goal difference from safety with four games remaining.

But with an intense battle for safety ongoing, they still have plenty of work to do as they look to pick up just enough points from their remaining four games to secure safety. In the meantime, we have put together the Championship form table based on the last six games to see which teams head into the final stretch with the most momentum. Take a look below.