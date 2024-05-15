Sheffield Wednesday will already have eyes on next season after securing a Championship stay, while Sheffield United will already be preparing for a Championship campaign of their own following relegation. The Owls required a fine run of form down the stretch to haul themselves out of the bottom three, but they got the job done under immense pressure. The Blades were not able to manage such a feat, but they will get a fresh start under Chris Wilder next season.

The pressure has now been lifted for both teams, at least for a couple of months, with the players headed off to catch a break in the sun. In the meantime, the clubs will be making plans for next season, and we have rounded up the latest odds for next season’s Championship title to get a flavour of what the bookmakers make of each team’s chances at this early stage. The odds are for each of the guaranteed Championship clubs for next season and so they don’t feature the play-off sides or Luton Town, with the Hatters not officially relegated. Take a look below.