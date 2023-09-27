It’s a mantra that Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been unable to take heed of in recent years.

‘Don’t fall in love with a loan player.’

The fact is, that just three incomplete appearances into his time with Sheffield Wednesday, John Buckley has a way to go before the twirls of romance are truly intertwined from the terraces.

But in what has been a testing baptism back into Championship football for the Owls, the Blackburn Rovers-owned midfielder has shown bright moments in his 167 minutes in Wednesday colours to suggest there’s enough charm to fall for down the line.

In what was a whirlwind deadline day for the 23-year-old, it was reported by The Star that Swansea City had agreed terms on a permanent transfer for the Manchester-based man, but that any notion of a deal broke down when it became clear he’d prefer a temporary move to S6.

It was quickly highlighted that Buckley’s deal included a January break clause that has haunted Wednesday in the last two campaigns - with Theo Corbeanu and particularly Mark McGuinness hauled back from fan favourite status at S6 during the last two winter transfer windows.

It’s now reported in South Wales that Swansea have retained their interest in Buckley and are monitoring his progress - though it is unknown whether the Blackburn man would welcome the possibility of a move in any case, if any formal interest was to reemerge.

Buckley, who played 65 minutes of the Owls’ defeat at Swansea over the weekend, has family ties to Wednesday and despite results is said to be enjoying his early weeks with the club.

In the days after his cross-Pennines switch, Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson expressed his disappointment at Buckley being allowed to move on.

The club’s director of football Gregg Broughton spoke of an initial period of ‘three to four months’ in which Buckley would be able to press his case for a return to contention for a starting spot at Ewood Park.

“He's a player that was knocking on the door not only saying, 'I want to be in the squad but I deserve to be starting games',” Broughton said when quizzed on the reasons behind Buckley’s exit.

“Something had to give and we felt John should go out on loan. We are delighted that is a Championship loan and it was also vital that we had a January recall.