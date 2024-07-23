Championship club keen to offer 'settled home' to Ian Poveda after Sheffield Wednesday admission
Poveda arrived at Hillsborough in January and contributed to the Owls’ stellar form in the second half of a campaign that ended with a last day completion of a remarkable survival effort. Available on a free following his Elland Road exit, The Star reported early on in the summer that the Colombia international was seen as a primary transfer target alongside fellow winter window loanees James Beadle and Ike Ugbo.
As recently as last month it was understood that the club had entered formal discussions with Poveda over a permanent switch, though talks appear to have stalled with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl having spoken openly about where things are at. The two parties are not ‘at a match’ over the terms of a potential move, the German suggested, and though the club remain keen on the 24-year-old it was suggested talks had been parked for now.
His age, profile and free agent status meant he was always likely to attract widespread interest. On Tuesday evening the Northern Echo reported strong interest from Sunderland, who join a long list of mooted suitors including West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Luton Town. The Star understands an unnamed Ligue 1 side was also considering a move for Poveda earlier this summer. The report from the North East states Sunderland ‘believe a settled home will help to get the best out of the forward.’
Wednesday have brought nine players to the club already this summer and have strengthened their wide areas. In conversation with The Star earlier this week, Röhl intimated he still considered a ‘minimum’ of one space open in his squad for a player of Poveda’s profile.
“One the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side,” Röhl said. “There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”