Championship boss denies report that claimed Sheffield Wednesday bid for player

A Championship boss has poured cold water over a report that claimed three clubs including Sheffield Wednesday had made a bid for a talented ex-Celtic figure - on his club’s part at least.

The transfer window is well underway as clubs jostle for position heading into the new campaign, with Wednesday among the most active clubs in the EFL having brought in a raft of new faces. One name strongly linked with the club by a former journalist earlier week was that of Karamoko Dembele.

The Brest trickster, who spent last season on loan with Blackpool and has been the subject of a wide spread of media reports this summer, was said to have been the subject of three Championship bids having been made available for transfer by the French club; Portsmouth, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star reported early on in the summer that Dembele was one of a number of players being considered by the Owls, though we have not yet been able to verify reports of a bid being made. Since that May report, Wednesday have made a number of attacking signings including Jamal Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill as well as the re-signing of Josh Windass. The pursuit of Ike Ugbo is still in the works and it’s thought further activity is possible.

At least one of the three clubs named in the report are currently not in for the former Celtic wonderkid. Asked of the validity of claims Portsmouth had launched an effort to sign Dembele, Pompey boss John Mousinho told our sister paper The News: “There’s nothing in that at the moment, that’s another one there’s no preparing or readying a bid!”