Sheffield Wednesday have always been able to call upon a strong fanbase home and away, but how do their away attendances compare to those of their Championship rivals? The Owls have had a difficult first season back in the second tier, but there is renewed hope of a real survival bid under Danny Rohl.

Thankfully for the Owls, fans have continued to turn up to get behind their team both home and away so far this term. With that in mind, and with the help of The 72, we have put together a Championship table based on away attendances so far this season. Take a look below to see where the Owls rank.