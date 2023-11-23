Championship average attendance table - including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Sunderland and rivals
In this list, we'll be looking at the average league attendance of every club in the Championship this season.
There are some massive clubs in the Championship - how do Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham match up when their average league attendances are compared? Today, we'll be examining just this - listing the average attendance of every club in the division, ordered from lowest to highest. The highest average attendance stands at a staggering 41,394.
We'll only be looking at attendances in the league, rather than those from cup competitions such as the League Cup and the FA Cup to avoid any outliers - generally, cup competitions tend to attract smaller crowds. All data for this list has been gathered from Transfermarkt.