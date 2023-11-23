News you can trust since 1887
Championship average attendance table - including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Sunderland and rivals

In this list, we'll be looking at the average league attendance of every club in the Championship this season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 18:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 18:21 GMT

There are some massive clubs in the Championship - how do Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham match up when their average league attendances are compared? Today, we'll be examining just this - listing the average attendance of every club in the division, ordered from lowest to highest. The highest average attendance stands at a staggering 41,394.

We'll only be looking at attendances in the league, rather than those from cup competitions such as the League Cup and the FA Cup to avoid any outliers - generally, cup competitions tend to attract smaller crowds. All data for this list has been gathered from Transfermarkt.

1. Blackburn

Average attendance: 15,069

2. Preston North End

Average attendance: 15,566 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

3. Millwall

Average attendance: 15,922

4. QPR

Average attendance: 16,092

