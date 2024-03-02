Sheffield Wednesday's win over Bristol City last weekend ensures they remain just three points behind the Championship survival pace under Danny Röhl. It's been a long old season for the Owls but they've won three of their last four in the league and as it stands, they stand a good chance of retaining their second tier status as they continue to pile pressure on the teams above them.

Röhl's side can move another step closer this weekend when they make the short trip to Rotherham United, who remain rooted to the foot of the table. Wednesday will be well supported at the New York Stadium and that has been a theme all season as fans turn out, particularly at Hillsborough, to cheer on their side. But how do Wednesday's attendances compare to their Championship rivals?