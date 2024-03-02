News you can trust since 1887
Championship attendance table: Where Sheffield Wednesday rank vs Middlesbrough, Sunderland and others

Sheffield Wednesday's average home attendances this season compared to their Championship rivals

By Will Jackson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday's win over Bristol City last weekend ensures they remain just three points behind the Championship survival pace under Danny Röhl. It's been a long old season for the Owls but they've won three of their last four in the league and as it stands, they stand a good chance of retaining their second tier status as they continue to pile pressure on the teams above them.

Röhl's side can move another step closer this weekend when they make the short trip to Rotherham United, who remain rooted to the foot of the table. Wednesday will be well supported at the New York Stadium and that has been a theme all season as fans turn out, particularly at Hillsborough, to cheer on their side. But how do Wednesday's attendances compare to their Championship rivals?

Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers to produce an average home attendance for all 24 Championship teams, here's how the Owls fare.

1. Rotherham United

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Millwall

4. Swansea City

