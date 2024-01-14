Sheffield Wednesday were convincingly second best on Saturday as they lost 4-0 on the road against Southampton. The Owls now sit 22nd in the Championship table, four points adrift of safety and Danny Röhl has a battle on his hands as he strives to help the club retain their spot in the second tier.

Despite their struggles for form, Wednesday have been well supported this season with the fans underlining their commitment week on week. Attendances have been strong at Hillsborough, but how do Wednesday's figures compare to their Championship rivals this season?

Transfermarkt have done the maths to produce an average home attendance for all 24 Championship teams, here's how they rank.