Championship attendance table: Where Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Sunderland, Ipswich Town & others rank - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday endured a tough afternoon at Hillsborough as they were beaten by Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday fans endured a tough afternoon at Hillsborough on Saturday as the Owls slumped to a 4-0 loss against Millwall. First-half goals from Murray Wallace and George Saville put the visitors in control before Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy increased the advantage in the second half.
The Owls remain bottom of the table as they prepare for a trip to Birmingham City after the international break. They then welcome Leicester City to South Yorkshire in a midweek contest a few days later.
There were 25,678 supporters in attendance against Millwall and following Wednesday's latest home outing, we have looked at the average home attendance of every Championship side so far this season. Here's how the Owls rank compared to the rest of the division...