Sheffield Wednesday fans endured a tough afternoon at Hillsborough on Saturday as the Owls slumped to a 4-0 loss against Millwall. First-half goals from Murray Wallace and George Saville put the visitors in control before Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy increased the advantage in the second half.

The Owls remain bottom of the table as they prepare for a trip to Birmingham City after the international break. They then welcome Leicester City to South Yorkshire in a midweek contest a few days later.