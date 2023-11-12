News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Championship attendance table: Where Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Sunderland, Ipswich Town & others rank - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday endured a tough afternoon at Hillsborough as they were beaten by Millwall

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday fans endured a tough afternoon at Hillsborough on Saturday as the Owls slumped to a 4-0 loss against Millwall. First-half goals from Murray Wallace and George Saville put the visitors in control before Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy increased the advantage in the second half.

The Owls remain bottom of the table as they prepare for a trip to Birmingham City after the international break. They then welcome Leicester City to South Yorkshire in a midweek contest a few days later.

There were 25,678 supporters in attendance against Millwall and following Wednesday's latest home outing, we have looked at the average home attendance of every Championship side so far this season. Here's how the Owls rank compared to the rest of the division...

Average home attendance - 10,684

1. Rotherham United

Average home attendance - 10,684

Photo Sales
Average home attendance - 15,733

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance - 15,733

Photo Sales
Average home attendance - 15,922

3. Millwall

Average home attendance - 15,922

Photo Sales
Average home attendance - 16,162

4. QPR

Average home attendance - 16,162

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HillsboroughMillwallBirmingham CityLeicester City