Sheffield Wednesday bolstered their Championship survival hopes with a hugely-dramatic victory over QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon. The visitors went 1-0 up in the 37th minute via a Bambo Diaby own goal.

As the clock ticked towards full time, the Owls were staring at home defeat and the possibility of being nine points from saftey with 22 games played. However, Bailey Cadamarteri levelled matters on 86 minutes and in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Anthony Musaba struck to win the game for the Owls. It sparked wild scenes as all those associated with Wednesday revelled in a potentially-huge win.