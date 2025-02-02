Championship attendance table: Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough average vs Sunderland, Leeds United & others

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have made the most of their home advantage in recent weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday extended their impressive recent home run with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Saturday. Substitute Michael Smith equalised with a second-half penalty at Hillsborough to cancel out Alfie Doughty’s opener and keep Danny Röhl’s side in the top 10.

Wednesday had been struggling to find consistency at home but Saturday’s draw made it five unbeaten in the Championship, and the Owls have so often come from behind to earn a result. And Röhl will be the first to admit many of those comebacks might not have been possible, were it not for the fans.

Owls supporters continue to flock to Hillsborough come rain or shine, making it one of the best-attended stadiums in the Championship. Take a look below to see how Wednesday’s average attendance racks up against the rest.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedChampionshipHillsborough
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice