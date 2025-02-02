Sheffield Wednesday extended their impressive recent home run with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Saturday. Substitute Michael Smith equalised with a second-half penalty at Hillsborough to cancel out Alfie Doughty’s opener and keep Danny Röhl’s side in the top 10.

Wednesday had been struggling to find consistency at home but Saturday’s draw made it five unbeaten in the Championship, and the Owls have so often come from behind to earn a result. And Röhl will be the first to admit many of those comebacks might not have been possible, were it not for the fans.