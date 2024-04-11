Sheffield Wednesday may have endured a difficult first season back in the Championship, but their fans are among the most hardy in the division. The Owls head into the final games of the season needing to pick up points if they want to remain in the second tier, with Danny Rohl’s men involved in a fierce relegation battle.

But through all the chaos between the club and ownership, and indeed some forgettable performances on the pitch, fans have continued to turn up. With that in mind, we have rounded up the latest Championship attendance table to see how Wednesday compare to their rivals. Take a look below.