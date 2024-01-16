Sheffield Wednesday fans have done their best to make Hillsborough a fortress in a bid to achieve Championship survival. The Owls have been much improved at home in recent weeks and any hope of beating the drop will rest on their form in South Yorkshire.

Hillsborough is one of England's most iconic grounds but the Championship is blessed with plenty of others this season. Travelling Owls will have enjoyed their fair share of memorable trips from Yorkshire derbies to long trips south. Using data from Transfermarkt, The Star has pulled together the average attendance of each Championship ground this season. See where Wednesday rank among the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland below.