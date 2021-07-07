Celtic's Osaze Urhoghide reveals why he turned down Premier League interest when he left Sheffield Wednesday on free transfer; Leeds United previously linked
Osaze Urhoghide has revealed he turned down Premier League interest in order to sign for Celtic after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.
The highly-rated 21-year-old became Ange Postecoglou's first signing at Celtic Park, following Liam Shaw to Glasgow on a free after his Owls contract expired.
Celtic had to pay the Owls some training compensation for the pair, but a number of Premier League sides – including Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals, Leeds – were reportedly interested in signing the young defender.
"It was a hard decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday,” Urhoghide said.
“It was disappointing last season to go down. I had to weigh up my options to see what would have been best for my career and I ended up choosing Celtic.
"I believe it's going to be a good move with the culture of the club, the expectation, the manager coming in and with what he wants to do and helping develop the players so it's a good fit for me.”
Asked if there were Premier League sides interested in his services, Urhoghide told Sky Sports: "Yeah there were some teams there, the Premier League would have been nice but it's also about playing and developing.
"It's about the manager and the culture of the club and it's that environment that will help you develop and improve as a player. Celtic had all those options for me.
"All the players are really good, supportive in training and with showing me around the place. It's great to be here with the new manager."