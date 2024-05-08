Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on talk of Danny Rohl remaining at Hillsborough in the long-term. Rohl has been a revelation for the Owls, arriving in October before going on to lead the club to safety despite taking over a team marooned in the Championship’s bottom two.

Rohl has been linked with other Championship clubs who are looking for a manager, such as Hull City, who sacked Liam Rosenior on Tuesday in a surprise move, but there has since been news of positive talks between Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri and Rohl over a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will be music to the ears of Wednesday fans, while former Owl Palmer is just as pleased, telling Football League World: “This is fantastic news for the supporters. We can’t have the disruption that ended last season, with the euphoria of going up and Darren Moore effectively being sacked. We just can’t have a situation like that again going into a new season.

“It was in total disarray from getting promotion to euphoria to the debacle that happened. The chairman Mr. Chansiri has to have credit because he has appointed Danny Rohl and he has brought in his backroom staff, and they’ve managed to turn it round, which was absolutely outstanding.”

Rohl appears to be happy to stay at Wednesday, posting a message of thanks on Instagram after Wednesday secured survival on the final day. He wrote: “On May 4th 2024, we were able to make the impossible possible. After more than 6 months full of passion, commitment and togetherness, we were able to achieve our goal. Unbelievable, but true.