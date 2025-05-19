Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss tipped for surprise exit despite Europa League finish

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Carlos Carvalhal, is reportedly set to become a free agent once again this summer.

The 59-year-old, who managed the Owls between 2015 and 2017 and took them to the brink of a Premier League return, has moved about a lot since leaving Hillsborough, working in Portugal, Wales, the UAE, Spain and Greece in the years that have followed. His most recent job saw him take over at Sporting Braga for a third spell, where he guided them to a fourth-place finish that puts them in the Europa League Qualifiers.

Braga missed out on the Europa League proper by nine points as Benfica claimed third place behind Porto and Sporting, and that finish appears to have been enough for club president, Antonio Salvador, to look for a replacement.

Carlos Carvalhal is set for another move

A report from A Bola said, “The technician has a contract until June 2026 and, therefore, the parties will still have to reach an agreement; coach arrived with the current season already underway, last August; Guerreiros do Minho finished outside the podium and will play the Europa League qualifying rounds

“After arriving last August, with the season already underway, to replace Daniel Sousa, Carlos Carvalhal led SC Braga to the Europa League and finished in 4th place in the League , but is unlikely to continue as the team's leader for next season. This departure is dependent on an agreement between the parties, as the 59-year-old coach signed a contract last summer, valid until June 2026.”

It comes at a time when the Owls face an uncertain managerial situation as well as Danny Röhl’s position at the helm is up in the air, with the German now not looking as likely to take over at Southampton as some thought he was a few weeks ago.