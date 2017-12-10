Carlos Carvalhal recognises Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive frailties ... but it’s not just the backline at fault

Boss Carlos Carvalhal insists the Owls must shoulder the blame collectively for their costly defensive errors against Norwich City.

In front of the TV cameras, Wednesday led 1-0 at Carrow Road following a well-worked 18th minute strike by Jordan Rhodes.

Carlos Carvalhal on the touchline....Pic Steve Ellis

But the Owls slumped to their first Championship loss in eight outings after second half goals by James Maddison, Timm Klose and Nelson Oliveira .

Carvalhal admits injuries to first-team regulars such as Jack Hunt and Tom Lees has not helped their defensive organisation. However, the Portuguese chief accepts Wednesday have not kept anywhere near enough clean sheets this season. The Owls have recorded a paltry four shut outs in 21 matches.

Carvalhal, a defender during his playing days, told The Star: “When we concede a goal, it is not just about the defensive part of the team or the defensive line.

“We lost the balance, for example, in relation to Norwich’s first goal and it was something related not just to the defenders but all of the team.

“We have moved some things defensively. We have injuries and moved than what we expect from the defensive line. Sometimes you can lose the co-ordination.

“Of course, we want to keep more clean sheets in the competition. We are not conceding too many goals but the reality is we achieved 17 clean sheets in my first year and 16 in the second and we are far away from that level.”

Carvalhal cut a dejected, frustrated figure after Wednesday’s winless run stretched to five matches. Defeat leaves them fall 14th in the rankings, 10 points shy of neighbours Sheffield United, who currently occupy the final play-off berth.

But Carvalhal remains convinced the Owls can still be a force to be reckoned with at this level as soon as they get their injured players back. Hunt, Lees, Almen Abdi, George Boyd, Sam Hutchinson, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri all missed the trip to Norfolk.

He said: “We must recover players.

“I believe we will be more strong in the second half of the season.”