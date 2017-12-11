Carlos Carvalhal heartbroken for Sheffield Wednesday fans

Have your say

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal said he was left heartbroken after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.

Around 1,500 Wednesdayites travelled to Carrow Road on Saturday night to watch Carvalhal’s men go ahead in the televised Championship clash through Jordan Rhodes.

Dejected Owls trio...Adam Reach,Ross Wallace,and Liam Palmer after a 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road....Pic Steve Ellis

But the Canaries came from behind to claim their first home win in over three months after second half strikes by James Maddison, Timm Klose and Nelson Oliveira (penalty).

Carvalhal said: “This type of situation breaks my heart when the fans come to support us and they have expectations.

“They saw a very good first half and they were singing and happy at that moment.

“And after, we compromised everything and the fans had to travel a long way home.

“These kind of things break my heart because I know what the fans are feeling.”

He was left cursing the Owls’ defensive errors as their seven-match unbeaten run came to a grinding halt.

“The instructions at half-time were to stay solid and go looking for a second goal but we allowed them to score on the break and that was very disappointing,” said Carvalhal, who’s personal hearing to respond to his Football Association charge will take place in London today.

“Norwich are a good team and they have good players.

“They are a good team and have expectations to get promoted also.

“We lost a game that we didn’t expect but we must work on the mistakes we made.

“I’m more frustrated because we made mistakes that we wouldn’t normally do.

“We conceded from a counter attack and a corner. I don’t like it because we train very hard so these things don’t happen.”

Carvalhal is confident Jack Hunt, Almen Abdi and Steven Fletcher will shake off their injury problems and be available to face Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night at Hillsborough.