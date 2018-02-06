Carlos Carvalhal heading back to Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal will be making a quick return to Hillsborough this month.

Carvalhal's Swansea City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and a clash with the Owls, after a devastating 8-1 fourth round replay demolition of Notts County at the Liberty Stadium.

After two-and-a-half years in charge, the Portuguese left his post at Wednesday on Christmas Eve and four days later took over at the Premier League outfit. Carvalhal has since masterminded victories over Liverpool and Arsenal as the Swans look to escape relegation from the top flight.

Against County, Swansea went in at the break 4-1 up with Nathan Dyer and Tammy Abraham each scoring a brace. Noor Husin had pulled one back for the Magpies with the score at 3-0 to give the League Two side faint hope but Abraham's strike just before the break ended that dream.

Former Blade Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and Daniel James added their names to the scoresheet for the supremely-confident Swans in the second half.

Swansea travel to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round on Saturday, February 17 with a 12.30pm kick off.