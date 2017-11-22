Carlos Carvalhal annoyed by sloppy mistakes as Atdhe Nuhiu helps Sheffield Wednesday nick a point at Ipswich Town

Carlos Carvalhal said he was disappointed by the mistakes that his side made in a match where it took an injury time header from substitute Atdhe Nuhiu to claim a point for Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

The Owls fell behind after Joe Garner was left unmarked at the back post from a corner, but they then finally won a penalty when Jordan Spence handled in the box and Gary Hooper fired in from the spot.

GOAL....Atdhe Nuhiu's injury time headed equaliser.....Pic Steve Ellis

However Ipswich took the lead again through a Martyn Waghorn header and it looked as though that might win it for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Deep into injury time, though, Nuhiu rose high to get on the end of an Adam Reach cross to bring about what Carvalhal said was ‘the correct score’.

The head coach was, nevertheless, annoyed by some of his side’s play, especially in defence.

“It was a game where we were penalised because we did some mistakes that we usually don’t do and this is our problem,” he said.

Carlos Carvalhal.....Pic Steve Ellis

“We didn’t give up which was a positive of the game,” Carvalhal added.

“At the end we achieved one goal, it is a correct score. They had opportunities, we had opportunities also but I must tell you we are disappointed because the way we moved the things and played in the second half, we can’t take that second goal because if we don’t take that second goal I believe we will win the game. That’s why we are disappointed.”