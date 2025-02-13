Carlos Carvalhal among Sheffield Wednesday figures to pay tribute after tearful cult hero retirement
Spanish midfielder Álex López spent only one season at Hillsborough on loan from Celta Vigo but earned cult hero status in 27 tireless appearances as the Owls reached the Championship play-off final in 2016. Eight years on, fan debate remains over whether he should have started that Wembley defeat to Hull City - and what may have been.
López, who was linked with a return to S6 following the end of his loan but never saw it materialise, has announced his retirement at the age of 37, making a total of 468 appearances throughout a storied career that scaled La Liga and the A-League.
He finished his career at hometown club Racing Ferrol, where he started his career and played 164 times in a six-year homecoming stretch in which he captained the side to a Spanish third tier title in 2023. López was honoured with an emotional club tribute over the weekend where club figures joined his family in celebrating his career during half-time of their defeat to Castellón. The classy midfield man will retain a role at the club.
The likes of Carlos Carvalhal, Liam Palmer and Keiren Westwood are among the Owls names to have written notes of tribute to López on social media. Carvalhal wrote: “Congratulations Alex. It was great to work with you at Sheffield Wednesday. Great player and great person. Big hug.”
In a statement released on their official website, Racing Club Ferrol wrote: “Álex López, the last of the great players to wear the green shirt this century, hung up his boots earlier this week, and the racing family has rallied to honour him. It was only fitting that Racing Club Ferrol paid this well-deserved tribute in what is his home: A Malata. Together with his children and wife, and surrounded by practically all the members of the youth categories where he developed as a player, Álex López stepped onto the pitch of our stadium to receive the affection of a loyal fanbase, who will always recognize him as our eternal captain."